Gokulam Kerala crushes Lords, enters KWL final

KOZHIKODE: K. Manasa scored twice as Gokulam Kerala FC thrashed Lords FA 5-1 for a crucial victory that saw it enter the final of the Ramco Kerala Women’s League football at the Corporation Stadium here on Tuesday.

The victory carried Gokulam to the top of the 10-team table with 24 points from eight matches. The other finalist will be decided on October 13 in Kozhikode after Gokulam’s last league game against Kerala Blasters (22 points, 8 matches) who are tied with Lords (22 from 9 games). The Blasters will have to at least finish with a draw to enter the final, if they lose Lords will make it to the title round.

The result: Gokulam Kerala, Koz 5 (K. Manasa 16 & 68; Soniya Jose 45+2, Vivian Konadu Adjei 64, Bertha Adhiambo Omita 87) bt Lords FA-YMAA , Kochi 1 (Win Theingi Tun 21).

Govind belts double ton, sets record stand with Adithya

THODUPUZHA: Govind Dev D. Pai hit a double century (223 n.o. off 226 balls, 24x4, 4x6) and produced a record-breaking 357-run stand for the second wicket with Adithya Ramesh Kumar (142) as Tripunithura CC gained the first innings points in the drawn two-dayer against RSC SG Cricket School in the fourth Muthoot Pappachan youth cricket tournament at the KCA Stadium here on Tuesday. TCC’s Amay Manoj also took seven wickets in the match.

In another drawn match, Masters CC’s Akash Radhakrishnan’s scored a century against Muthoot Cricket Academy.

The scores: RSC SG CS, Ekm 209 in 49.1 overs (P. Nazal 57, Hriday Abhilash 4/62) and 175/9 in 40 overs (S. Althaf 46 n.o., Amay Manoj 7/63) drew with Tripunithura CC, Ekm 383/2 in 90 overs (Govind Dev D. Pai 223 n.o., Adithya Ramesh Kumar 142). TCC gains 3 pts for first innings lead.

Masters CC, Tvm 245 in 47.2 overs (P.S. Adithyan 60, Abin J. Lal 53, Maheshwar 4/57) & 245 in 59.4 overs (Akash Radhakrishnan 104, Kevin Varghese 3/27, Padmesh Krishna 3/66) drew with

Muthoot CA, Ekm 173 in 48.3 overs (Krishnanarayanan 89) & 6/1 in 5 overs. Masters 3 points for first innings lead.

Diya scores six goals

THRISSUR: T.K. Diya Das scored six goals and P.K. Anusmaya netted four as Kadathanad Raja FA blanked Jaspers Shine Soldiers 14-0 in the Khelo India under-17 girls football league at the Corporation Stadium here on Tuesday.

The result: Kadathanad Raja FA, Vatakara 14 (T.K. Diya Das 6 goals, P.K. Anusmaya 4, E. Shiji 2, P.K. Anunandana & P. Sidha Surendran 1 each) bt Jaspers Shine Soldiers 0.

