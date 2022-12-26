Gokulam Kerala and coach Towa part ways

December 26, 2022 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - KOZHIKODE:

Gokulam Kerala and coach Richard Towa have parted ways, midway through the I-League season.

The Cameroonian has been relieved of his duties and a new coach, possibly from Europe, is expected to take charge soon, maybe even before Gokulam’s next match, against Churchill Brothers at Manjeri on January 8.

The defending champion has had a disappointing campaign thus far under Towa. It is lying fourth in the table with 15 points.

Though it is only four points shy of leader Sreenidi Deccan, Gokulam’s finishing has been a cause of concern. It has scored just seven goals from nine games (and conceded four).

That is in sharp contrast to the last season, in which it had scored 44 goals from 18 matches, under Vincenzo Alberto Annese. The Italian had refused the offer to continue at Gokulam and recently joined the ISL side NorthEast United as coach.