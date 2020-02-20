Goian confident of positive reception

Luican Goian, the Chennaiyin FC defender, does not expect a hostile reception from fans of Mumbai City FC. “I have been getting positive messages from fans here, they know what I have done for the team when I was playing here. I will like to continue my work of making sure my team (Chennaiyin FC) wins our last league match, so that we can go home smiling”
Former Mumbai City teammate, Modou Sougou, also reacted: “I hope the fans receive him in a nice way and sure he will be happy to come back playing to Mumbai. I’m hoping he won’t be too happy when returning back to Chennai,” said the strike, adding: “It will be a special night for him, he did well here in the last three seasons but life goes on. The players move on but the club remains.”
Goian represented MCFC for three seasons before switching to CFC last season.
