God sent me to the second post: Goian

Lucian Goian — formerly of Mumbai City FC — was a picture of restrain after volleying in a goal — that followed a corner kick by Rafael Crivellaro and a flick on by Nerijus Valskis — for Chennaiyin FC even as teammates leaped on him in celebration on Friday night.

Talking about what went through his mind, Goian said, “It was a great delivery by Rafa and a great flick by Nerka. God sent me to the second post. We did video analysis before the match with our coach (Owen Coyle) telling us there is going to be space for the second ball at the far post. Fate put me there, I scored and am very happy for that.”

He added: “I feel bad for Mumbai that they did not qualify, but I feel we were the better team at the season’s end.

“It was an open game with lot of chances. I am happy Chennayin FC is the team which is qualifying and happy that my goal helped my team.

“I spent three amazing years here, but now I am (playing) for Chennai, every game I give everything for my team. We sacrificed a lot the last two months and deserved this. We played every game with the sword above our head. I hope we will not stop here.”