Giroud delivers for Milan in dreary clash

On target: Olivier Giroud celebrates after scoring AC Milan’s winner against Torino.  

Olivier Giroud scored the only goal in AC Milan’s 1-0 win over Torino on Tuesday to move his side to the summit of Serie A despite an underwhelming performance at the San Siro.

France forward Giroud tapped home his fourth league goal since arriving from Chelsea in the summer in the 14th minute of a largely dreary contest to move Milan three points clear in first place.

It was a sixth straight Serie A win for Stefano Pioli’s side but a far from vintage performance against a Torino team which played its part and could have earned at least a point with some sharper finishing.

Arnaut Danjuma scored five minutes into stoppage time as Villarreal salvaged a 3-3 draw against Cadiz in the Spanish league.

The results:

Serie A: AC Milan 1 (Giroud 14) bt Torino 0; Spezia 1 (Sirigu 66-og) drew with Genoa 1 (Criscito 85).

Venezia 1 (Aramu 14) lost to Salernitana 2 (Bonazzoli 61, Schiavone 90+5).

La Liga: Alaves 1 (Ndiaye 47) bt Elche 0; Espanyol 1 (De Tomas 33-pen) drew with Athletic Bilbao 1 (Williams 52).

Villarreal 3 (Torres 43, Dia 80, Danjuma 90+5) drew with Cadiz 3 (Lozano 14, 45+1, 52).


