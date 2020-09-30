FootballMADRID 30 September 2020 23:37 IST
Comments
Getafe jumps to the top
Updated: 30 September 2020 23:37 IST
Valencia downs Sociedad
Getafe jumped to the top of the LaLiga on Tuesday with a 3-0 victory at home over Real Betis, dislodging Valencia, which had moved into first place earlier in the evening. Both Getafe and Valencia have seven points after the fourth round of the season.
The results: Real Sociedad 0 lost to Valencia 1 (Gomez 75).
Getafe 2 (Rodriguez 13, 41, Cucurella 39) bt Betis 0.
More In Football
Read more...