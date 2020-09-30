Getafe jumps to the top

MADRID

30 September 2020 23:37 IST

Valencia downs Sociedad

Getafe jumped to the top of the LaLiga on Tuesday with a 3-0 victory at home over Real Betis, dislodging Valencia, which had moved into first place earlier in the evening. Both Getafe and Valencia have seven points after the fourth round of the season.

The results: Real Sociedad 0 lost to Valencia 1 (Gomez 75).

Getafe 2 (Rodriguez 13, 41, Cucurella 39) bt Betis 0.

