Football

Getafe jumps to the top

Getafe jumped to the top of the LaLiga on Tuesday with a 3-0 victory at home over Real Betis, dislodging Valencia, which had moved into first place earlier in the evening. Both Getafe and Valencia have seven points after the fourth round of the season.

The results: Real Sociedad 0 lost to Valencia 1 (Gomez 75).

Getafe 2 (Rodriguez 13, 41, Cucurella 39) bt Betis 0.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 30, 2020 11:38:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/getafe-jumps-to-the-top/article32736150.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story