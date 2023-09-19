ADVERTISEMENT

Germany's Draxler joins Qatar's Al-Ahli from PSG

September 19, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:07 am IST

He fell out of favour at PSG and spent last season on loan with Portuguese side Benfica

Reuters

File picture of German international Julian Draxler | Photo Credit: AP

German midfielder Julian Draxler has left Paris St Germain to join Qatari side Al-Ahli SC on a two-year contract, both clubs said on Monday.

Draxler, who played for Wolfsburg and Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga, joined PSG in 2017. He made over 190 appearances in six seasons with the Ligue 1 club, but fell out of favour and spent last season on loan with Portuguese side Benfica.

"The club would like to wish Julian all the best for the rest of his career," PSG said in a statement.

Draxler has scored seven goals in 58 international games but has not played for Germany since March of last year. He was part of the Germany squad which won the FIFA World Cup in 2014.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Draxler's teammates Marco Verratti and Abdou Diallo have also moved to Qatar this season, with both players joining Al-Arabi.

Al-Ahli are 11th in the Qatar Stars League following three straight defeats in their opening three league games.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

soccer

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US