Germany football legend Oliver Kahn arrives in India on private visit, meets AIFF chief

November 08, 2023 04:51 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - New Delhi

All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey on Tuesday discussed the possibility of establishing a goalkeeping academy with Germany and Bayern Munich legend Oliver Kahn, who made a visit to the country after 15 years.

Kahn, a former Germany captain and goalkeeper, had played his farewell match for Bayern Munich in a friendly against Mohun Bagan in front of a jam-packed crowd at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata in May, 2008.

"Had an absolute honour in welcoming Mr. @OliverKahn to India," Chaubey said in a tweet.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In our informal discussion on #IndianFootball we deliberated & explored on many topics of development, including the scope of having a Goalkeeping Academy.

I wish him a pleasant stay in India." It is learnt that the AIFF is not officially involved in bringing Kahn to India and he has come here on a private visit.

The 54-year-old goalkeeping great will interact with young students at two schools in Mumbai on Wednesday.

After that, he will head to Pune where he will again interact with students of other institutes on Thursday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT