Germany football legend Oliver Kahn arrives in India on private visit, meets AIFF chief

Kahn, a former Germany captain and goalkeeper, had played his farewell match for Bayern Munich in a friendly against Mohun Bagan in front of a jam-packed crowd at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata in May 2008

November 08, 2023 04:51 am | Updated 04:51 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Former Bayern Munich goalkeeper and TV sports moderator Oliver Kahn. File

Former Bayern Munich goalkeeper and TV sports moderator Oliver Kahn. File | Photo Credit: AP

All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey on Tuesday discussed the possibility of establishing a goalkeeping academy with Germany and Bayern Munich legend Oliver Kahn, who made a visit to the country after 15 years.

Kahn, a former Germany captain and goalkeeper, had played his farewell match for Bayern Munich in a friendly against Mohun Bagan in front of a jam-packed crowd at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata in May, 2008.

"Had an absolute honour in welcoming Mr. @OliverKahn to India," Chaubey said in a tweet.

"In our informal discussion on #IndianFootball we deliberated & explored on many topics of development, including the scope of having a Goalkeeping Academy.

I wish him a pleasant stay in India." It is learnt that the AIFF is not officially involved in bringing Kahn to India and he has come here on a private visit.

The 54-year-old goalkeeping great will interact with young students at two schools in Mumbai on Wednesday.

After that, he will head to Pune where he will again interact with students of other institutes on Thursday.

