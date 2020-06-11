Football

German Cup: Frankfurt players display '#blacklivesmatter' on game shirts

Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng wears a ‘Black Lives Matter’ shirt during the warm up before the match.

Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng wears a ‘Black Lives Matter’ shirt during the warm up before the match.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Athletes across the world have joined in support of protests triggered by the death of unarmed black man George Floyd in U.S. police custody last month.

Eintracht Frankfurt changed their team shirt to display “#blacklivesmatter” on the front for their German Cup semi-final at Bayern Munich on Wednesday to take a stand against racism, the club said.

Athletes across the world have joined in support of protests triggered by the death of unarmed black man George Floyd in U.S. police custody last month.

“Tonight: Make your mark. Black heart. Every day: Listen. Understand. Question. Stand. Speak up. Fight for tolerance and diversity. Overcome racism,” Frankfurt said.

The white shirt displayed the line in black letters, larger than the name of the team's sponsor.

Several Bundesliga clubs and players have shown their support for the protests by going down on one knee ahead of league games in recent weeks.

Major sports have also moved to allow protests following Floyds death on May 25, including world football’s ruling body FIFA and the American National Football League (NFL).

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 6:29:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/german-cup-frankfurt-players-display-blacklivesmatter-on-game-shirts/article31800587.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY