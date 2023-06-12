ADVERTISEMENT

German broadcaster hits back after sexist abuse targets female Champions League commentator

June 12, 2023 09:51 am | Updated 09:51 am IST - Berlin

Neumann became the first woman in Germany to commentate at a major men's soccer tournament during Euro 2016 and has been subjected to sexist abuse ever since

AP

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne celebrates with the trophy after winning the Champions League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

German broadcaster ZDF hit back on June 11 at sexist insults on social media targeting Claudia Neumann after she became the first woman in Germany to commentate on the men's Champions League final.

“Claudia Neumann is a professional and experienced commentator, which she again showed during the Champions League final,” ZDF sports editor Yorck Polus said, “Constructive and factual criticism of her work is completely fine. But the huge outpouring of hate and insults made against her is totally unacceptable.”

The 59-year-old Neumann's name was trending already on Twitter in Germany even before the kickoff of the game between Manchester City and Inter Milan in Istanbul on Saturday night. City won 1-0.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Neumann became the first woman in Germany to commentate at a major men's soccer tournament during Euro 2016 and has been subjected to sexist abuse ever since. ZDF responded to the abuse against her during the 2018 World Cup by limiting its comment options on the likes of Facebook and Twitter.

“Commentary is a matter of taste but with women the rejection starts already before kickoff,” former Germany player Katja Kraus told ZDF on Sunday. (AP) VM

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

soccer / sport / Germany

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US