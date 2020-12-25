Football

Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker test positive for COVID-19

Gabriel Jesus.
AP Manchester 25 December 2020
Updated: 25 December 2020 21:53 IST

Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker have tested positive for COVID-19. The Premier League team said two staff members also tested positive and that all four are self-isolating in accordance with the League and government protocols.

Injuries

Jesus has been slowed down by injuries and has just four goals this season in all competitions.

The Brazil forward scored 23 goals in 53 games last season.

England defender Walker is into his fourth season with City.

The club said it wished all four “a speedy recovery over the Christmas period ahead of their return to work, training and competition”.

The duo will miss at least four to five games for the club.

