Gabon beats Comoros

Yaounde (Cameroon)

11 January 2022 21:59 IST

Aaron Boupendza stepped up in the absence of Covid-stricken Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to earn Gabon a 1-0 victory over Africa Cup of Nations debutant Comoros on Monday.

Aubameyang and midfielder Mario Lemina missed their team’s opening Group C fixture after testing positive for the virus last week.

The results: Group B: Guinea 1 (Sylla 35) bt Malawi 0. Group C: Morocco 1 (Boufal 83) bt Ghana 0; Gabon 1 (Boupendza 16) bt Comoros 0. Group E: Algeria 0 drew with Sierra Leone 0.

