Full vaccination mandatory for I-League players: CEO Sunando Dhar

New Delhi

23 September 2021 04:57 IST

U-18 players who have recovered from the infection have been exempted

All the footballers taking part in the I-League starting in December will have to be fully vaccinated except for U-18 players and those who have recently recovered from COVID-19 infection, League CEO Sunando Dhar said on Wednesday.

The league is expected to be held under bio-secure environment with strict COVID-19 protocols in Kolkata and its surrounding suburbs.

“It will be mandatory for all the players and officials taking part in the I-League and I-League qualifiers to have both doses of COVID-19 vaccination. The only exception will be the players who are under-18 years and those who cannot be vaccinated due to recent recovery from the infection,” Mr. Dhar said in an interview.

“Last year, double dose vaccination was not mandatory but we have made it mandatory this time,” he added.

The U-18 players and those who have not got their jabs due to recent COVID-19 recovery will have to undergo more frequent testing during the tournament than the vaccinated players.

“If the fully vaccinated players are having test for every 5-6 days, they (U-18 players and recently recovered players) will be tested every 3-4 days,” he said. All the players and officials are also required to remain in quarantine for six days in their respective hotels after arrival. They will be tested twice during those six days.