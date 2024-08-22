GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fulham sign Sander Berge from Burnley on five-year deal

Sander Berge could make his debut for Marco Silva's side against Leicester in the Premier League at Craven Cottage

Published - August 22, 2024 08:48 pm IST - London

AFP

Fulham signed Norway midfielder Sander Berge from Burnley on a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club announced Thursday (August 22, 2024).

Berge joins Fulham following the departure of Joao Palhinha, who left for German giants Bayern Munich earlier in the summer transfer window.

"It feels fantastic," Berge said in a Fulham statement. "It's been a little bit back and forth the last few weeks, but I'm finally sitting here in the shirt in this beautiful stadium, knowing that my future is here, which feels great.

"Fulham has always been a team that excited me. I've played them both in the Championship and Premier League, and it's fantastic how they play."

Berge, 26, could make his debut for Marco Silva's side against Leicester in the Premier League at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

