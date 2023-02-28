ADVERTISEMENT

French officials probe rape accusation against PSG player Achraf Hakimi

February 28, 2023 08:10 am | Updated 08:10 am IST - Paris

PSG officials did not respond to requests for comment, and Hakimi has not publicly responded to the accusation

AP

Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

French prosecutors have opened a preliminary investigation into a rape accusation against Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi, a judicial official said on February 27.

The investigation is being led by the prosecutor's office in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, the official said.

The official would not provide details about the accusation or comment on media reports about what allegedly happened. The official was not authorised to be publicly named speaking about an ongoing investigation.

PSG officials did not respond to requests for comment, and Hakimi has not publicly responded to the accusation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Spain-born Hakimi, a right back and star of Morocco’s history-making team at the World Cup, appeared on stage at the FIFA Awards in Paris on Monday evening. He was honoured as part of the player-voted men's World XI. He was greeted by brief, loud applause when the audience was asked to “Welcome Achraf Hakimi”.

Hakimi did not play in PSG’s victory over Marseille on Sunday because of thigh problems.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US