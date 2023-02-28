HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

French officials probe rape accusation against PSG player Achraf Hakimi

PSG officials did not respond to requests for comment, and Hakimi has not publicly responded to the accusation

February 28, 2023 08:10 am | Updated 08:10 am IST - Paris

AP
Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi. File

Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

French prosecutors have opened a preliminary investigation into a rape accusation against Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi, a judicial official said on February 27.

The investigation is being led by the prosecutor's office in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, the official said.

The official would not provide details about the accusation or comment on media reports about what allegedly happened. The official was not authorised to be publicly named speaking about an ongoing investigation.

PSG officials did not respond to requests for comment, and Hakimi has not publicly responded to the accusation.

The Spain-born Hakimi, a right back and star of Morocco’s history-making team at the World Cup, appeared on stage at the FIFA Awards in Paris on Monday evening. He was honoured as part of the player-voted men's World XI. He was greeted by brief, loud applause when the audience was asked to “Welcome Achraf Hakimi”.

Hakimi did not play in PSG’s victory over Marseille on Sunday because of thigh problems.

Related Topics

sexual assault & rape / soccer

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.