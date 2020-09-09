France reprises WC win over Croatia

PARIS

09 September 2020 22:16 IST

Ronlado becomes second male to score 100 international goals

France earned a roller-coaster 4-2 home win over Croatia in a top-tier Nations League A Group 3 match on Tuesday with the outcome a carbon copy of their memorable clash in the 2018 World Cup final.

Ronaldo rattled home a superb first-half free kick to become only the second male player to score 100 international goals as Portugal outclassed Sweden 2-0.

Advertising

Advertising

Important results:

League A: Group 2: Denmark 0 drew with England 0, Belgium 5 (Witsel 13, Batshuayi 17, 69, Mertens 50, Doku 80) bt Iceland 1 (Fridjonsson 11).

Group 3: Sweden 0 lost to Portugal 2 (Ronaldo 45+1,72), France 4 (Griezmann 43, Livakovic 45+1-og, Upamecano 65, Giroud 77-pen) bt Croatia 2 (Lovren 17, Brekalo 55).