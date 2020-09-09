Football

France reprises WC win over Croatia

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring the opening goal, his 100th goal for Portugal, during the UEFA Nations League match between Sweden and Portugal on September 8, 2020 in Solna, Sweden.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring the opening goal, his 100th goal for Portugal, during the UEFA Nations League match between Sweden and Portugal on September 8, 2020 in Solna, Sweden.   | Photo Credit: AFP

France earned a roller-coaster 4-2 home win over Croatia in a top-tier Nations League A Group 3 match on Tuesday with the outcome a carbon copy of their memorable clash in the 2018 World Cup final.

Ronaldo rattled home a superb first-half free kick to become only the second male player to score 100 international goals as Portugal outclassed Sweden 2-0.

France reprises WC win over Croatia
 

Important results:

League A: Group 2: Denmark 0 drew with England 0, Belgium 5 (Witsel 13, Batshuayi 17, 69, Mertens 50, Doku 80) bt Iceland 1 (Fridjonsson 11).

Group 3: Sweden 0 lost to Portugal 2 (Ronaldo 45+1,72), France 4 (Griezmann 43, Livakovic 45+1-og, Upamecano 65, Giroud 77-pen) bt Croatia 2 (Lovren 17, Brekalo 55).

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 9, 2020 10:21:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/france-reprises-wc-win-over-croatia/article32565023.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story