France head coach Didier Deschamps extends contract until 2026

January 07, 2023 03:57 pm | Updated 03:57 pm IST

Reuters
France head coach Didier Deschamps

France head coach Didier Deschamps | Photo Credit: Dan Mullan

France head coach Didier Deschamps has extended his contract until June 2026, the French football federation (FFF) said in a statement on January 7, 2023.

"The French Football Federation and Noel Le Graet, its president, are pleased to announce the extension of Didier Deschamps' contract as head of the French national team until June 2026," the statement read.

Deschamps' previous contract had expired after the 2022 World Cup, where France lost to Argentina in the final on penalties in Qatar.

Under Deschamps, France won the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the 2021 Nations League. They also reached the final of the 2016 European Championship.

France are currently third in the FIFA world rankings, behind no. 1 Brazil and second-placed Argentina.

The FFF said Deschamps' assistant coach Guy Stephan, goalkeeping coach Franck Raviot and physical trainer Cyril Moine will also continue their work with the national team.

