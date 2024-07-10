Former striker Craig Bellamy hired as Wales coach for his first role in senior management

Former Wales captain Craig Bellamy was hired to coach the national team until 2028 on Tuesday.

“It’s the proudest moment of my career,” said Bellamy, who retired from playing in 2014. “It was always my ultimate dream.”

Bellamy, who was a pacy striker with Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle, has most recently been assistant coach at Burnley in the English Premier League. This will be his first senior coaching role.

He played 78 times for Wales from 1998-2014, captaining the team from 2007-10.

Bellamy's first game in charge will be against Turkey in the Nations League.

Wales has been without a coach since the departure of Robert Page, who was fired in June after failing to qualify the team for the European Championship.

Page did lead Wales to the 2022 World Cup, the first time the national team played in that tournament since 1958.

