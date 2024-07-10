GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former striker Craig Bellamy hired as Wales coach for his first role in senior management

Former Wales captain Craig Bellamy has been hired to coach the national team until 2028

Published - July 10, 2024 06:00 am IST - CARDIFF, Wales

AP
Wales player Craig Bellamy. File

Wales player Craig Bellamy. File | Photo Credit: AP

Former Wales captain Craig Bellamy was hired to coach the national team until 2028 on Tuesday.

“It’s the proudest moment of my career,” said Bellamy, who retired from playing in 2014. “It was always my ultimate dream.”

Bellamy, who was a pacy striker with Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle, has most recently been assistant coach at Burnley in the English Premier League. This will be his first senior coaching role.

He played 78 times for Wales from 1998-2014, captaining the team from 2007-10.

Bellamy's first game in charge will be against Turkey in the Nations League.

Wales has been without a coach since the departure of Robert Page, who was fired in June after failing to qualify the team for the European Championship.

Page did lead Wales to the 2022 World Cup, the first time the national team played in that tournament since 1958.

Related Topics

soccer

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.