Former Liverpool skipper Ron Yeats dies aged 86

Former Liverpool captain and Scotland defender Ron Yeats has died at the age of 86, the Premier League club said on Saturday (September 7, 2024).

Yeats joined Liverpool from Scottish side Dundee United in 1961 and went on to captain the Merseyside giants for eight seasons. Only Steven Gerrard has skippered the side for more matches.

Yeats won the Football League First Division twice with Liverpool and was their first FA Cup-winning captain when they lifted the trophy in 1965.

He died on Friday (September 6, 2024) night, having suffered from Alzheimer’s disease recently, Liverpool said.

“The thoughts of everyone at LFC are with Ron’s wife, Ann, all of his family and his friends at this incredibly sad time,” Liverpool said in a statement.

