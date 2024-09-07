ADVERTISEMENT

Former Liverpool skipper Ron Yeats dies aged 86

Published - September 07, 2024 05:29 pm IST

He captained Liverpool to two league titles

Reuters

He was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. | Photo Credit: via LFC/X

Former Liverpool captain and Scotland defender Ron Yeats has died at the age of 86, the Premier League club said on Saturday (September 7, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Yeats joined Liverpool from Scottish side Dundee United in 1961 and went on to captain the Merseyside giants for eight seasons. Only Steven Gerrard has skippered the side for more matches.

Yeats won the Football League First Division twice with Liverpool and was their first FA Cup-winning captain when they lifted the trophy in 1965.

He died on Friday (September 6, 2024) night, having suffered from Alzheimer’s disease recently, Liverpool said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The thoughts of everyone at LFC are with Ron’s wife, Ann, all of his family and his friends at this incredibly sad time,” Liverpool said in a statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Football / sport

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US