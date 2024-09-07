GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former Liverpool skipper Ron Yeats dies aged 86

He captained Liverpool to two league titles

Published - September 07, 2024 05:29 pm IST

Reuters
He was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

He was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. | Photo Credit: via LFC/X

Former Liverpool captain and Scotland defender Ron Yeats has died at the age of 86, the Premier League club said on Saturday (September 7, 2024).

Yeats joined Liverpool from Scottish side Dundee United in 1961 and went on to captain the Merseyside giants for eight seasons. Only Steven Gerrard has skippered the side for more matches.

Yeats won the Football League First Division twice with Liverpool and was their first FA Cup-winning captain when they lifted the trophy in 1965.

He died on Friday (September 6, 2024) night, having suffered from Alzheimer’s disease recently, Liverpool said.

“The thoughts of everyone at LFC are with Ron’s wife, Ann, all of his family and his friends at this incredibly sad time,” Liverpool said in a statement.

Published - September 07, 2024 05:29 pm IST

Related Topics

Football / sport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.