Former India goalie Prasanta passes away

Former India goalkeeper Prasanta Dora, who also played for the big three clubs of Kolkata football, passed away on Tuesday after losing the battle with ‘Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis’, a rare blood disease.
Prasanta was 45 and is survived by wife and a son.
The whole football fraternity of the city came together to help out the ailing footballer, who developed the condition sometime in November, according to his family.
Prasanta’s problem was diagnosed late and his condition became critical earlier in the month when he was shifted to Tata Medical Centre, that specialises in cancer treatment, informed his elder brother and his predecessor in the national team, Hemanta Dora.
Prasanta made his national debut in 1999 against Thailand in the Olympic qualifiers.
He donned the national colours again in tournaments like SAFF Cup and SAF Games and earned a total of five international caps.
Representing top clubs
Prasanta also represented Bengal in the Santosh Trophy. After turning out for clubs like Tollygunge Agragami and Calcutta Port Trust, the big break came in 1999 when he joined East Bengal.
In later years he played with the other city giants Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan Sporting.
He took to coaching youngsters after his retirement.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath