Former India footballer Abdul Latif passes away

Former India footballer Abdul Latif passed away in Guwahati on Monday. He was 73 and had a son and two daughters.

Latif, who played as a midfielder, represented India in the 1970 Asian Games where the team won a bronze.

Earlier, he played for State Bank of Hyderabad in the A-Division Rahim League here. Later, he moved to Bengaluru where he played for HAL before settling down in Guwahati.

Latif was also the coach of the Assam team which won the junior and the sub-junior national titles under his guidance.

He also played for the two famous Kolkata clubs Mohd. Sporting and Mohun Bagan.

Former India captain Victor Amalraj said that Latif was his coach with Mohd. Sporting in 1978 and his strategies were brilliant.

Former internationals Shabbir Ali, Mohd. Habib, Amalraj, Aleem Khan, G. Palguna (now the secretary of Telangana Football Association) were among those who expressed their condolences. to the family.