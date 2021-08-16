Former India defender Chinmoy Chatterjee dies aged 68

He was a member of the Arun Ghosh-coached Indian team at the 1978 Bangkok Asian Games where they finished fourth in the quarterfinal league

Former India defender Chinmoy Chatterjee, who played for the three Maidan heavyweights in his prime in the 1970-80s, died of cardiac arrest at his Khardah residence here on Sunday. He was 68.

Chatterjee is survived by his wife, one son and a daughter.

"Saddened to hear about the demise of eminent footballer Chinmoy Chatterjee. His contribution to the world of football will be remembered by all. Heartfelt condolences to his family and fans," West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

A dependable right-back, Chatterjee switched from Mohun Bagan to arch-rivals East Bengal where he played from 1976-79 and 1982-86, during which they won the Calcutta Football League (CLF) thrice.

After his retirement, he was appointed assistant coach of East Bengal and worked with the likes of the legendary PK Banerjee and Shyam Thapa.

He also played a key role in Mohammedan Sporting's CFL triumph in 1981.

Chatterjee also represented Bengal in the Santosh Trophy four times, with the team becoming champions in three of them.