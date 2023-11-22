ADVERTISEMENT

Forget about Asian Cup, let’s try to do well in the WC qualifiers: coach Igor Stimac 

November 22, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Amitabha Das Sharma

Tough job: Stimac says he will be able to provide results if he gets the adequate amount of time to prepare with the players. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

There is not much hope in aspiring for exceptional results in the Asian Cup as India’s 0-3 loss against Qatar in the group league stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers here at the Kalinga Stadium on Tuesday offered a good reality check in that regard, felt the senior men’s team head coach Igor Stimac.

The National coach felt that his side will not have enough preparation time ahead of the Asian Cup and that it will make it very difficult for his players to do well against superiorly ranked opponents like Australia (27), Uzbekistan (74) and Syria (92).

He said it will be better for India to focus on the World Cup 2026 qualification bid as it has made a bright start by beating Kuwait at home and can reach the next stage by becoming the second team in the final group standings.

“Let us stop talking about the Asian Cup. We didn’t get what we wanted. You give me time and I will try to give results to you. If you cannot, then do not expect any good results.

“We will be going to Doha (for the Asian Cup) with the pride of representing India and do everything possible on the pitch,” Stimac said after his team suffered the loss against Qatar.

“We are going to face Uzbekistan, which is preparing for six weeks, while there is not much chance against Australia, which is much better than Qatar. So we can try our best in the limited time we have,” said the former Croatian defender.

India starts its Asian Cup campaign on January 13 against Australia and with the Indian Super League schedule extending till December 29, it is unlikely that the clubs will release the players before that.

