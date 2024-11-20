ADVERTISEMENT

Argentina to play exhibition matches in Kerala

Updated - November 20, 2024 05:51 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Sports Bureau

The Argentina national football team will play two exhibition matches in Kerala next year, Kerala Sports Minister V. Abdul Rahiman announced this at a press conference here on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Japan and Qatar are being considered as the likely opponents for Argentina and Lionel Messi is expected to be part of the team. The Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Kochi will be the tentative venue though feasibility of holding matches in other cities will be discussed, said the Minister.

He added that the total expenses will be around ₹ 100 crore and will be met through sponsorship. The State Merchants Association has come forward to sponsor the event, said the Sports Minister.

A delegation from Argentine Football Association (AFA) will visit Kerala soon to hold talks and a final announcement will be made afterwards.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rahiman has had preliminary discussions with the AFA officials in Spain early this year .

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Football

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US