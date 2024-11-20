 />
Argentina to play exhibition matches in Kerala

Updated - November 20, 2024 05:51 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Sports Bureau

The Argentina national football team will play two exhibition matches in Kerala next year, Kerala Sports Minister V. Abdul Rahiman announced this at a press conference here on Tuesday.

Japan and Qatar are being considered as the likely opponents for Argentina and Lionel Messi is expected to be part of the team. The Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Kochi will be the tentative venue though feasibility of holding matches in other cities will be discussed, said the Minister.

He added that the total expenses will be around ₹ 100 crore and will be met through sponsorship. The State Merchants Association has come forward to sponsor the event, said the Sports Minister.

A delegation from Argentine Football Association (AFA) will visit Kerala soon to hold talks and a final announcement will be made afterwards.

Rahiman has had preliminary discussions with the AFA officials in Spain early this year .

Published - November 20, 2024 05:50 pm IST

