Cuadrat quits as East Bengal continues its struggle in ISL

Published - September 30, 2024 08:30 pm IST - KOLKATA

Amitabha Das Sharma

Carles Cuadrat, who shepherded Emami East Bengal to its first title after a gap of 12 years in the previous season, quit as the head coach after the team suffered three successive loses in the ongoing Indian Super League. The decision was conveyed by the club in a media statement on Monday. Cuadrat, who had previously helped Bengaluru FC win its only ISL crown in 2019, took charge of East Bengal at the start of the 2023 season. East Bengal reached the Durand Cup final in 2023 before winning the Kalinga Super Cup early this year.

The East Bengal squad for the new season was rebuilt under the guidance of the Spanish coach but the team failed to make any notable progress crashing out of the Durand Cup in the quarterfinals. The team’s struggles continued in the ISL-11 where it lost all the three matches it has played so far forcing the team management to go for Cuadrat’s head as a consequence. Assistant coach Bino George will function as the interim coach before the club finds Cuadrat’s replacement, the statement said.

