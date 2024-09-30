GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cuadrat quits as East Bengal continues its struggle in ISL

Published - September 30, 2024 08:30 pm IST - KOLKATA

Amitabha Das Sharma

Carles Cuadrat, who shepherded Emami East Bengal to its first title after a gap of 12 years in the previous season, quit as the head coach after the team suffered three successive loses in the ongoing Indian Super League. The decision was conveyed by the club in a media statement on Monday. Cuadrat, who had previously helped Bengaluru FC win its only ISL crown in 2019, took charge of East Bengal at the start of the 2023 season. East Bengal reached the Durand Cup final in 2023 before winning the Kalinga Super Cup early this year.

The East Bengal squad for the new season was rebuilt under the guidance of the Spanish coach but the team failed to make any notable progress crashing out of the Durand Cup in the quarterfinals. The team’s struggles continued in the ISL-11 where it lost all the three matches it has played so far forcing the team management to go for Cuadrat’s head as a consequence. Assistant coach Bino George will function as the interim coach before the club finds Cuadrat’s replacement, the statement said.

Published - September 30, 2024 08:30 pm IST

Related Topics

Football

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.