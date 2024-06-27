Emami East Bengal announced the signing of French midfielder Madih Talal on a two-year contract ahead of the new football season. Looking to tidy its house with quality foreigners much ahead of the pre-season preparations, East Bengal drafted in Talal from Punjab FC.

The attacking midfielder remained the top assist provider in the previous Indian Super League (ISL) season. The Frenchman joins Dimitrios Diamantakos to strengthen East Bengal’s attack.

The club has retained the services of Brazilian forward Cleiton Silva, Jordanian defender Hijazi Maher and Spanish midfielder Saul Crespo to get its forces ready in time unlike the last few seasons where it started the build-up process much later compared to its rivals.

East Bengal, which lifted the Kalinga Super Cup before finishing ninth among 12 teams in the previous ISL, also bolstered its Indian roster by signing in forward David Lalhlansanga and midfielder Mark Zothanpuia while extending the contract of India international Mahesh Singh Naorem.

East Bengal will be playing the Durand Cup, scheduled to start in the final week of July before hosting the AFC Champions League Two preliminary stage match against Turkmenistan’s Altyn Asyr FC on August 14 at the Salt Lake Stadium here.