Chennaiyin extends Connor Shields contract until 2025

Published - June 22, 2024 05:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sports Bureau
Connor Shields has played 27 matches in all competitions, scoring five goals and registering four assists.

Chennaiyin FC has extended forward Connor Shields’ contract until 2025.

The 26-year-old from Scotland joined Chennaiyin from Motherwell FC in 2023. Since then, he has played 27 matches in all competitions, scoring five goals and registering four assists.

“He’s very highly regarded by his teammates and his qualities really shone through for us. So, it’s great news for the club to have him back. He has outstanding ability, and is a fantastic crosser of the ball,” said head coach Owen Coyle.

“I’m thrilled to extend my stay. The support from the fans, working with the gaff, and everything that is being done for the upcoming season makes it even more exciting. I look forward to contributing all I have,” said Shields.

