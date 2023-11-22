November 22, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - KOCHI

Malappuram will have two teams in the new Super League Kerala (SLK) which is likely to begin in August next year.

“We will have six franchises and two will be from Malappuram. The other teams will be from Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kannur,” Firoz Meeran, managing director, Super League Kerala (SLK), told The Hindu here on Wednesday.

Media personality Charu Sharma will be the SLK’s chairman and I.M. Vijayan will be its brand ambassador.

The SLK teams will have some of Kerala’s biggest corporate houses backing them.

“We have decided to partner with some of the top corporates in Kerala who have a major presence in the Middle East also purely because it should be a long-term sustainable league. It has to go on for the next 30 to 50 years,” said Mathew Joseph, CEO, SLK.

“There will be 36 foreign players totally and there will be home and away matches, 33 in all including the semifinals and final. We will have a tie-up with a national broadcaster for TV coverage.”