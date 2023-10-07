October 07, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST

CHENNAI

Reigning champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) inflicted a 3-1 defeat on host Chennaiyin FC in an Indian Super League match at the Nehru Stadium here on Saturday. This is MBSG’s third consecutive victory while Chennaiyin suffered its third straight defeat, more painful as it happens to be its first home match of the season.

It was a clinical performance from MBSG, who proved to be the superior side throughout.

The visitor had complete control over the proceedings, be it in the midfield or defence. Barring a brief flourish by Chennaiyin very early in the first half, it was MGSB all the way.

Midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad Ali was the real star of the match. His incisive and side-splitting passes resulted in two of the three goals. It was his cross from the right that saw Dimitrios Petratos head it home. Samad, Liston Colaco and Petratos troubled the host’s defence no end. Jason Cummings tapped one home in the added time to enlarge the margin after Samad’s shot was deflected by Bikash Yumnan and was on the way for Cummings.

The arrival of substitute Rafael Crivellaro in the place of Lazar Cirkovic early five minutes into the second half created the much-needed spark for Chennaiyin. The Brazilian midfielder’s spectacular free-kick from around 25 yards found its way past a diving Vishal Kaith into the top right corner of the net.

However, the joy was short-lived when Manvir Singh shot one past ‘keeper Samik Mitra after receiving a neat pass from Samad. Chennaiyin’s few efforts in finding the net were nullified by a robust MBSG defence.

The result:

Chennaiyin FC 1 (Rafael Crivellaro 55) lost to MBSG 3 (Dimitrios Petratos 22, Jason Cummings 45+3, Manvir Singh 56).

