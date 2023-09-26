ADVERTISEMENT

St. Patrick’s defends girls’ title in Subroto Cup football

September 26, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

St. Patrick’s School, Gumla, the champion outfit. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Anita Dungdung (two) and Shaulina Dang scored the goals as St. Patrick’s High School, Gumla, defended its title with a 3-0 victory over Government Senior Secondary School, Alakhpura, Bhiwani, in the under-17 girls final of the 62nd Subroto Cup football tournament at the Ambedkar Stadium on Tuesday.

The champion team was presented the trophy by Air Marshal A.P. Singh, Vice-Chief of the Air Staff, along with a cheque for Rs. 3,50,000. The runner-up trophy and a cash award of Rs. 2,00,000 was presented by Air Marshal P.K. Ghosh, Director General.

Anita was adjudged the player-of-the-tournament and presented Rs. 40,000. Suraj Muni of St. Patrick’s School was presented the best goalkeeper award and a cash prize of Rs. 25,000. The best coach award was given to Beena Kerketta of the Jharkhand team.

Overall, 32 teams competed in the under-17 girls event, including teams from Jammu and Kashmir, and one from Bangladesh.

CONNECT WITH US