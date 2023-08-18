ADVERTISEMENT

Sreenidi Deccan FC signs up defender Eli Sabia and goalkeeper Albino Gomes

August 18, 2023 05:28 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST

football

V. V. Subrahmanyam

Albino Gomes.

HYDERABAD

Sreenidi Deccan FC has signed up defender Eli Sabia and goalkeeper Albino Gomes for the upcoming Hero I-League season, according to a release from the club on Friday.

Brazilian Sabia represented Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC in the Hero Indian Super League, winning the League Shield with the latter in 2022, while Albino has played for Mumbai City FC, Delhi Dynamos, Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters. The Goan shot-stopper has also won the Hero I-League with Aizawl FC in 2017.

“Eli is a player who knows Indian football well and has the experience, leadership and footballing ability to be an important player for us,” said head coach Carlos Vaz Pinto. “As a player, and more importantly as a person, I am really happy to have him here at Sreenidi Deccan FC.”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Deccan Warriors have also added defenders Gurmukh Singh and Jagdeep Singh to their roster. Gurmukh made 10 appearances for Chennaiyin FC last season while Jagdeep also made a strong impression with Rajasthan United.

Eli Sabia

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US