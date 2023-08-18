HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sreenidi Deccan FC signs up defender Eli Sabia and goalkeeper Albino Gomes

football

August 18, 2023 05:28 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Albino Gomes.

Albino Gomes.

HYDERABAD

Sreenidi Deccan FC has signed up defender Eli Sabia and goalkeeper Albino Gomes for the upcoming Hero I-League season, according to a release from the club on Friday.

Brazilian Sabia represented Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC in the Hero Indian Super League, winning the League Shield with the latter in 2022, while Albino has played for Mumbai City FC, Delhi Dynamos, Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters. The Goan shot-stopper has also won the Hero I-League with Aizawl FC in 2017.

“Eli is a player who knows Indian football well and has the experience, leadership and footballing ability to be an important player for us,” said head coach Carlos Vaz Pinto. “As a player, and more importantly as a person, I am really happy to have him here at Sreenidi Deccan FC.”.

The Deccan Warriors have also added defenders Gurmukh Singh and Jagdeep Singh to their roster. Gurmukh made 10 appearances for Chennaiyin FC last season while Jagdeep also made a strong impression with Rajasthan United.

Eli Sabia

Eli Sabia

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.