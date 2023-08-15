August 15, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST

HYDERABAD

Mohd. Habib, the football playmaker par excellence is no more. He was 74 and suffering from dementia and Parkinson’s syndrome for the last couple of years. He is survived by wife and three daughters.

Habib represented India in many international tournaments between 1965 and 1976. He was considered by many experts as one of the best players the country has ever produced and was also a bronze medallist in the 1970 Asian Games in Bangkok, led by fellow Hyderabadi Syed Nayeemuddin and managed by the great P.K. Banerjee.

One of the high-points of Habib’s career was when he turned out for Mohun Bagan against the visiting Cosmos Club, which featured the legendary Pele in a ‘friendly’ in 1977.

“It will remain one of my greatest moments and it was appreciated by Pele himself at the end of the match. He hugged me and wished me luck,” the Arjuna awardee told The Hindu’in one of his interviews .

During many conversations over the years, Habib always said he wore the Mohammedan Sporting jersey, the club he joined in 1971, with great pride.

For 17 seasons from 1966-67, Habib, despite his diminutive nature, was a stalwart on the football grounds of Kolkata, according to former India captain Victor Amalraj.

Habib was also instrumental in making the Tata Football Academy into a force to reckon with his sincerity, passion and professionalism.

In fact, Habib’s younger brother, Mohd. Akbar, was also a brilliant footballer who dominated the Kolkata maidans for long.

“It is a sad feeling to see him suffering from this syndrome. He was such a gifted footballer who on his day was the most-dreaded striker. He was mentored and moulded during his latter half of the career by the great P.K. Banerjee,” Amalraj recalled.

“I have seen fans mob Habib in Kolkata where he has a God-like status, given his awesome reputation as a player. Not many are aware that Habib, a product of City College Old Boys (Hyderabad), pushed East Bengal to new heights, helping it win almost every major trophy in the early 1970s,” said the former international, who had the distinction of leading all the three big clubs of Kolkata - East Bengal, Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan Sporting.

“I learnt many tricks from Habib bhai,” said an emotional Amalraj.

Interestingly, Habib greatly influenced Amalraj, with the latter playing under him and also vice-versa between 1978-82. “I have learnt many tricks from Habib Bhai.”

Telangana Football Association president Mohd. Ali Rafath, secretary G. Palguna, TFA chairman and also owner of Sreenidi FC Dr. K.T. Mahi and Hyderabad FC owner Varun Tripuraneni were among those who expressed condolences.