FOOTBALL | With Manolo as head coach, India will start moving up FIFA rankings: Owen Coyle

Owen Coyle, the Chennaiyin FC head coach, said Indian Super League clubs have a duty to lift Indian football during the ISL media day in Kochi on Thursday..

“We all have a duty towards improving Indian football. All of us want the Indian Super League to be spoken of highly. Now that my good friend Manolo Marquez is with the Indian side (as the country’s head coach), hopefully the national team will start moving up the FIFA rankings too,” he said.

“I don’t think it’s too far-fetched that we could be working to qualify for the FIFA World Cup in eight to 10 years. There is true potential in India,” he said.

After the seven-team media day in Kolkata on Wednesday, six teams were present in Kochi on Thursday with FC Goa’s head coach Marquez missing.

With Manolo having too many things on his plate, will that trouble Goa in the ISL?

“I think you need to ask Manolo that question, he is doing that job. He is well-equipped to handle both,” said Sandesh Jhingan, the Goa captain.

Many were shocked when Kerala Blasters decided to part ways with Ivan Vukomanovic, the head coach who was as popular as his team’s best player and under whom the club had made it to the playoffs for three consecutive years.

Mikael Strahre, the new man in, must be under tremendous pressure to produce better results.

But the Swede made it clear that he has his own way of doing things.

“Firstly, I completely respect the previous coach, but an old relationship is like having an ex-husband or an ex-wife. Obviously, he is a good coach and a good guy, but my job is to do my training in my way,” said Strahre

“I try to bring energy to the table. I will also have to create an environment with energy when players come to training.”

He said he was looking forward to seeing a packed stadium.

“In Thailand (during the club’s pre-season), it was like 10 people and some dogs watching our games and there were not many people in the Durand Cup either. So I’m now looking forward to play in a nice stadium with a massive fan base.”

Petr Kratky, the head coach of ISL Cup champion Mumbai City FC, meanwhile felt the league would be more competitive this season than in the past.

“I think there are eight teams in contention (for the title) including Goa, Kerala, Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru and Chennai. All these teams look good this season, they have good coaches, good players so we have to respect that, but we know our qualities so we have to do our best,” said Kratky.

The top three teams in the league were very close last season, with just three points separating the first from the third.

