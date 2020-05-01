Football | Shabbir Ali relives Bangkok youth title

Iran has always been a team to beat in Asian football at the youth and senior level. The powerhouse from Persia brought out the best in Indian players, among whom is Shabbir Ali, a youth international and later a member on the senior squad.

The ace striker grabbed a goal in the 1974 Asian Youth Championship final match against Iran at Bangkok, went on to receive the trophy as captain after India drew 2-2 and the teams were declared joint-winners.

Iran’s hallmark

In a chat with The Hindu, Shabbir recalled India’s only title in Asian football so far which was won 46 years ago on this day (April 30, 1974). “Iran displayed physical play and skill, a combination of rough-and-tough tactics and build-up from the back, with sudden switches in tactics being its hallmark — then and now,” quipped Shabbir about the final match in Bangkok.

“Nobody gave us a chance against Iran, the defending champion, so we were over the moon when the final whistle sounded. Team spirit and team effort, from players and coaching staff, made it happen.”

Later on, his Kolkata league career as a star in East Bengal, Mohammedan Sporting forwardline, the on-field tussles against Iranian pros Majid Beskhar, Jamshed Nassiri and Mehmood Khabazi (EB vs MS) are fresh in memory.

Switch to Sporting

Shabbir returned from the Bangkok triumph to Mumbai and resumed duty for Tata Sports Club in the Harwood League. Three seasons later, he joined EB. By the time the three Iranians joined EB to create a buzz in debut season, Shabbir had switched to Mohammedan Sporting.

Shabbir said: “The performances against Iran (final) and Thailand (semifinal) at the Asian Youth boosted my confidence. My ambition was to represent my State (Maharashtra) and try to get into the senior national side. I was already the second highest goal-scorer in Harwood league and moved to Kolkata as an established player, unlike others who moved to make a name in Kolkata.”

The EB stint over two seasons resulted in renewed friendships with 1974 teammates like vice-captain Prasun Banerjee. When Beshkar, Nassiri and Khabazi joined EB in 1980, Shabbir and eight club-mates switched to Sporting, sparking a fresh round of frenzy among club fans. “Jamshed worked hard to become an effective player, later he joined Sporting when I was captain.”

Shabbir graduated to senior India, played till 1984 alongside club career, later took up coaching and was honoured with the Dhyan Chand award for Lifetime Achievement by the government.