Football News | Khajamian beat AI HSS 2-1

Khajamian HSS edged out Campion AI HSS 2-1 in the final of the Soccer King Pele inter-school football tournament here recently.

The results:

Final: Khajamian HSS 2 (Vishnuvarshan, Praveen Kumar) bt Campion AI HSS 1 (Alphin Roy).

Semifinals: Khajamian bt SBIOA MHSS 3-0; Campion drew with RSK HSS 1-1. Campion won 7-6 in shootout.

Special awards:

Best goalkeeper: Manoj (SBIOA); Best defender: Sivasomu (RSK); Best midfielder: Hari (Bishop Heber HSS, Teppakulam); Best striker: Nishanthan (Bishop Heber HSS, Puthur).