FOOTBALL | India faces Malaysia test ahead of the Asian Cup qualification challenge

The senior men’s National football team will be put through a quality check when it takes on Southeast Asian opponent Malaysia in an international friendly at the GMC Balayoji Gachibowli Stadium here on Monday.

The venue, which serves as the home to the former Indian Super League champion Hyderabad FC, is close to the heart of the new head coach Manolo Marquez, who will be looking for his first win with the national side.

Ever since he assumed charge in September, India has played two draws (against Mauritius 0-0 and Vietnam 1-1) while losing the other against Syria (3-0).

Having seen its qualifying chances for the 2026 World Cup go up in smoke in June, it is now imperative for India to secure a berth in the final stage of the Asian Cup. The third round of qualifiers for the top continental competition is scheduled to start in the final week of March, where Marquez wants the team to come up with a good show.

The friendly against Malaysia is happening against this backdrop as the Spanish coach tries to identify the best squad for the big challenge. Ahead of his fourth match with the National team, Manolo delved into the many aspects that contribute to the team’s improvement.

“We need to improve in everything. Football is about attack, defence, transitions and set-pieces. We would like to check these factors against Malaysia and try to avoid the mistakes that have kept us from winning the last few games,” Manolo said.

In terms of FIFA rankings both opponents are placed quite close — India is 125th and Malaysia 133rd — but what will bother India is the previous meeting between the two in October 2023 where it lost 4-2 in Kuala Lumpur (Merdeka Cup).

Malaysian head coach Pau Marta Vicente touched on that and said, “last year we had a very good game in Malaysia, a 4-2 win. I think it was a very balanced game, even for the score, and I think for sure India now is looking to bounce back.”