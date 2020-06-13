Football | Haaland comes to Dortmund’s rescue

Erling Braut Haaland came off the bench to score a 95th-minute winner for Borussia Dortmund in its 1-0 win at Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday that keeps Bayern Munich waiting for an eighth straight Bundesliga title.

Dortmund was heading towards a frustrating draw at relegation-threatened Fortuna when Haaland headed home Manuel Akanji’s cross seconds from time to score his 11th goal in 12 league games.

Wait for Bayern

Hansi Flick’s Bayern will have to wait until at least mid-week, when it faces Werder Bremen away, for its next chance to be crowned champion.

Ten-man Levante scored a 98th-minute penalty on Friday to snatch a 1-1 draw against Valencia as LaLiga completed its second day of fixtures since its return from the coronavirus suspension.

It was a miserable night for top-four hopefuls as Granada also came from behind to beat Getafe 2-1.

Valencia looked to have grabbed a later winner when Rodrigo Moreno diverted in at the near post in the 89th minute.

But Mouctar Diakhaby pulled down Ruben Vezo deep into injury-time and Gonzalo Melero made no mistake, equalising for Levante from the spot.

The visitors also had Roger Marti sent off for a second yellow card in the 74th minute.

Granada, also playing behind closed doors at Los Carmenes, scored in the 70th and 79th minutes as a Djene Dakonam own-goal and Carlos Fernandez’s finish wiped out Getafe’s lead, given to it in the first half by David Timor.

Defeat means Getafe stays fifth, handing Atletico the chance to overtake it if they can win away at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Valencia remains seventh, three points of adrift of Real Sociedad, which is at home on Sunday to Osasuna.

Granada, which was only promoted last season, moves up to eighth, with the Europa League places now in sight while Levante edges up to 12th.

The results: Bundesliga: Wolfsburg 2 (Weghorst 14, 27-pen) drew with Freiburg 2 (Hoeler 43, Sallai 46); Fortuna Dusseldorf 0 lost to Borussia Dortmund 1 (Haaland 90+5); Hertha Berlin 1 (Piatek 24) lost to Eintracht Frankfurt 4 (Dost 51, Silva 62, 86, Ndicka 69); Cologne 1 (Cordoba 90+2) lost to Union Berlin 2 (Friedrich 39, Gentner 67); Paderborn 1 (Sabiri 66) lost to Werder Bremen 5 (Klaassen 20, 39, Osako 34, Eggestein 60, Fuellkrug 90).

LaLiga: Espanyol 2 (Bernardo 45+3, Wu Lei 47) bt Alaves 0.

Friday: Bundesliga: Hoffenheim 0 lost to RB Leipzig 2 (Olmo 9, 11).

Friday: LaLiga: Granada 2 (Djene 70-og, Fernandez 79) bt Getafe 1 (Timor 20); Valencia 1 (Rodrigo 89) drew with Levante 1 (Melero 90+8-pen).