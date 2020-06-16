Football | Fans told to stay away from Premier League venues

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has warned fans to stay away from stadiums once the top-flight returns behind closed doors on Wednesday.
The Premier League resumes after a three-month hiatus with Aston Villa’s home game against Sheffield United and Arsenal’s trip to Manchester City.
A full programme of matches follows over the weekend, including Liverpool’s potential title-clincher at Merseyside rival Everton.
There are fears some supporters will ignore social-distancing rules by congregating outside the grounds where their teams are playing.
But after talks between the league’s key stakeholders and police, it was agreed not to move any of the remaining 92 matches to neutral venues at present.
Aware of the scrutiny the league will be under, Masters has issued a plea to fans not to gather around stadiums during matches.
“Please stay away and enjoy the matches at home. By turning up to the game you are putting things at jeopardy,” Masters told the BBC on Tuesday.
There will be no fans allowed into any Premier League games this term, but Masters is optimistic there could be some eventually given entry next season.“We’re hopeful fans will come back on a phased opportunity. Discussions have started, but it is not appropriate for me to put a timescale on it,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath