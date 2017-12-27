Football coaches’ body launched

Two Pro licence coaches authorised by the Asian Football Confederation Derrick Pereira and Thangboi Singto, Mohun Bagan coach Sanjoy Sen (AFC A Licence), football icon I.M. Vijayan (AFC B Licence holder) and Dinesh Nair (AFC A Licence) were named as Directors of the newly-formed Association of Indian Football Coaches (AICF) launched nationwide.

Working towards development and monitoring of football coaches in the country is the prime objective and the All India Football Federation (AIFF) is supportive of the initiative.

Mumbai-based Sporting Lions Foundation will be supporting the AICF initiative for the first two years, as the incubator, by when the coaches’ body will be able to stand on its own, informed Sudarshan Nair of SLF.

Former India midfielder Savio Medira (AIFF Head of Coaching Education & Technical Director) expressed positive reaction at the launch.

Medeira said: “Respect for the coach is essential for football development. AICF is a step towards giving Indian coaches the respect they deserve.” Kishore Taid, CEO of the national federation, emphasises on the need for everyone to work together instead of wasting energy fighting.

Dinesh Nair, Head of Mumbai City FC Grassroots & Youth Development, added: “This is not a union of coaches fighting with any organisation. We will work with the national federation, it is in mutual interest.”

Sanjoy Sen and Vijayan, absent for the launch due to personal reasons, sent video messages to explain the need for AICF formation and work expected from it: “A coach can be sacked any moment by his club, hence coaches need protection and I hope this body will work towards it.” said Sen, busy with Bagan’s I-League preparation.

National football observer, Vijayan stated: “Just as to produce doctors, engineers we need good teachers, to make footballers we need good coaches.”

AICF will accept any coach as members, provided he has an AFC C Licence. Coaches from any football format approved by FIFA will be accepted by the coaches body, informed Dinesh Nair.