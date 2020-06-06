Football | Bayern Munich marches on

Bayern Munich came from a goal down to ease past host Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 on Saturday and remain on course to win the Bundesliga title with four games remaining. Lucas Alario fired in after 10 minutes as Leverkusen, without the injured Kai Havertz, scored with the first chance of the game.

But Bayern recovered from the early shock and Kingsley Coman curled in the equaliser in the 27th minute before the visitor struck twice in three minutes to turn the game around.

Leon Goretzka completed a sensational passing move in the 42nd minute and Serge Gnabry chipped the ball over goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky on the stroke of half-time.

League top-scorer Robert Lewandowski headed in Thomas Meller’s 20th assist of the season to seal Bayern’s ninth straight win before a superb 89th-minute goal from 17-year-old Florian Wirtz cut the deficit for the host.

Freiburg hands Gladbach CL setback

Earlier on Friday, Borussia Monchengladbach’s push for a Champions League place was stalled by Freiburg, which clinched a 1-0 win.

Gladbach, enjoying its best season since 1984, remains fourth — the final Champions League qualifying spot — on 56 points.

With just four games left, Freiburg boosted its Europa League hopes with victory secured by Nils Petersen’s goal in the 58th minute. Petersen had only been on the pitch for a minute after replacing Roland Sallai when he powerfully headed home from a free-kick.

To make matters worse for Gladbach, its French striker Alassane Plea was red-carded in the second-half.

The results: Bayer Leverkusen 2 (Alario 9, Wirtz 89) lost to Bayern Munich 4 (Coman 27, Goretzka 42, Gnabry 45, Lewandowski 66); Leipzig 1 (Schick 27) drew with Paderborn 1 (Strohdiek 90+2); Frankfurt 0 lost to Mainz 05 2 (Niakhate 43, Malong 77); Dusseldorf 2 (Hennings 5, 77-pen) drew with Hoffenheim 2 (Dabbur 16, Zuber 61); Friday: Freiburg 1 (Petersen 58) bt Monchengladbach 0.