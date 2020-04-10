Football | AIFF and FIFA to finalise new dates for the U-17 Women’s World Cup, says Praful Patel

The All India Football Federation is in discussion with world body FIFA to retain the original age criteria of the participating players and finalise new dates for the U-17 Women’s World Cup, AIFF president Praful Patel said on Friday.

Scheduled to be held in India in November, the event was postponed by FIFA last week. “I am happy to share that we are working with FIFA to choose a new and earliest possible timeline to host the U-17 Women’s World Cup. The LOC [Local Organising Committee] and FIFA are working to finalise new dates keeping health and safety a priority,” Patel tweeted.

“We are also in discussions with #FIFA to keep the age criteria of U-17 Women’s World Cup the same, so that all the players who have been working very hard to prepare for the tournament, do not miss an opportunity to play due to the postponement,” Patel added.